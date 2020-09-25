Immunity Booster Tips: At present, the only way to avoid the spread of coronavirus infection globally is to keep your immune system strong. Ayurveda medicine is considered a reliable method since ancient times. It emphasizes on keeping your immune system strong. Consuming these natural ingredients and medicines not only strengthens your immune system, but also increases your ability to fight against diseases. According to Ayurveda, your body can be strengthened by adequate exercise, sleep, good lifestyle and good diet, so today we are going to tell you about some herbs, from which you can take any infection. Can be saved

1. Giloy

Giloy is also called ‘Amrit’ in Ayurveda. It acts as a magnifier to protect you from many types of infections and fever. It is helpful in reducing your stress and strengthening your immunity. It empowers you to fight against diseases. Due to its anti-inflammatory properties, it gives your body relief from inflammation, which is the main reason for weakening the body’s immunity to pathogens.

2. Basil

Tulsi is also called the ‘queen of herbs’. It is considered as a very honorable and sacred medicine in Ayurveda. Many therapeutic benefits have been found. According to research, basil is very helpful in removing bacteria, viruses and fungi. It also makes your immune system strong. It strengthens your respiratory system.

3. Amla

Amla is also called Wonderberry. It is considered to be one of the best chemicals of Ayurveda. Amla is rich in vitamin C and many natural anti-oxidants. These antioxidants are helpful in preventing the virus from growing in your body. It is also helpful in reducing the oxidative damage caused by the virus. It is considered to be one of the best antioxidants, which is very beneficial for your health.

4. Ashwagandha

Ashwagandha is also known as Indian Ginseng. Ayurvedic doctors consider it as an enhancing tonic and immune system strengthening chemical. It helps in making your body from infections and diseases. It also strengthens your immune system. It serves to provide nutrition to the body’s tissues and ojas. According to research, it helps to increase your weight, increase nutrition of the body, increase the level of hemoglobin, increase muscle strength.

