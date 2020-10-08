Health Tips: The brain is the most important and important part of your body because no human being can spend his life without brain activity. Your brain has control over all the parts of your body. By the way, due to the chaotic lifestyle and mis-eating of today’s era, people are vulnerable to serious diseases like brain tumors. This is such a serious disease due to which many people lose their lives. But if this serious disease is detected at the right time, then it can be cured, so today we are going to tell you about the early signs of brain tumor.

Early signs of brain tumor

Have a stroke

In the initial stage of brain tumor, there is a problem of flattening in your hands, feet and entire body and also muscle spasms. In such a situation, you should consult a doctor immediately. Along with this, frequent seizures and sudden unconsciousness also indicate a serious disease like brain tumor.

Lethargy

If you feel excessively sleepy and feel lethargic throughout the day, it should not be ignored at all. In fact, due to more pressure on the brain, you start feeling sleepy and feel like sleepiness throughout the day, which can be a sign of brain tumor.

Impact on physical activity

In brain tumors, any human feels like losing memory. Apart from this, he starts having problems like imbalance in walking, weakness in any part of the body, lack of smelling power and difficulty in speaking. All these symptoms may be indicative of brain tumor.

Weakness in one part of the face

Due to brain tumor, you start feeling like weakness in the face or any part of the body. In case of such a condition, do not ignore it and consult a doctor immediately.

