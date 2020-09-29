Health Tips: Every person keeps getting sick from time to time and this is a very common process. By the way, some people get more sick than others. This is due to their weak immune system ie weak immune system. A strong immune system works to protect you from disease-causing bacteria and germs. In such a situation, yoga is a very effective and a natural immune booster over time. It is helpful in reducing your stress levels, improving sleep quality, and flushing out toxins from the body, it improves your overall health, so let us tell you which yogasanas will enhance your immunity today. Are helpful in

Do dhanurasana or bow pose

For this, lie down on your stomach and spread your legs along the hip width. Then keep your arms on both sides. Now bend your knees and move your heel towards your hips. Then hold the ankles of both feet with your hands. Now while breathing, lift your chest and feet up from the ground. After this, while keeping your face straight, stretch your legs as much as you can. In this, your body should be stiff like a bow. Now stop for 4-5 breaths and then return to the previous position.

Do tree tree or tree pose

For this, you bring your feet closer to a flat place and stand upright. Then bend your left knee and place your foot on your right thigh. Now try to balance your body in this position and breathe in and out. Then slowly raise your hands up and bring them above your head and mix both palms together in Namaste Mudra. In this situation, you stop 4-5 breaths and then bring your hands down slowly and put your feet back on the ground. Then repeat the same process with the other leg.

Perform bridge pose or bridge bridge

For this, separate your legs and lie on your back. Then bend your knees and keep your hands towards you. Now while breathing, press your feet on the ground and gently raise your hips from the floor and lift the spine upwards. After this, press your hands and shoulders on the ground and lengthen your tailbone and lift your chest up. Then move your hand behind your waist and stop for 4-5 seconds and come back to the previous position.

