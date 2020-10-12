Health Tips: Yoga not only keeps you healthy, but it also keeps your mind calm. If you are feeling physically weak, then yoga can be very helpful in keeping you fit. Along with keeping the body fit, it also protects you from many diseases. Thyroid has become such a disease, which is increasing day by day, in view of the modern day lifestyle. The thyroid is a gland found in the neck that controls the level of metabolism in the body. Which has a great effect on your weight. If you are troubled by thyroid problems and want to keep yourself fit, then doing yoga everyday in the morning can prove to be very beneficial for you, then let us tell you today, about such yoga Make you agile by reducing stress.

Mets

This posture is also known as fish pose. It helps in reducing your back pain and your neck fat. This asana brings flexibility to your spine. By doing this asana, stretch is felt in the shoulders, neck, waist, which removes the tension of the muscles. It helps you in getting rid of constipation. Also it is considered to reduce knee pain and also good for eyes.

Method of matsya

For this, you sit down and take the support of the hand and slowly lie down with the support of the waist while backwards. Then lift the body with the force of elbows and cross the legs with hands and hold it. Now take a breath and let go. Do this for 1 minute, then come back to the previous state and rest for a while.

Do the opposite

This asana is very beneficial for thyroid patients. It relieves headache, backache, knee pain etc. In addition, it also corrects blood circulation in your body. It also helps to remove the stretch in the leg muscles.

Method of doing the opposite

For this, you lay your mat near the wall and lie down while leaning backwards. Then lift your legs and hips upwards with the support of the wall, in such a position keep the hands away from the body. You should do this for 5 to 10 minutes. After this you get up and sit down and relax for a while. It helps you in relieving neck pain.

Do the halasan

This posture is a bit difficult. But it is very beneficial in relieving diabetes and thyroid problems. This asana reduces metabolicism of your body. It relieves you of the problem of headache and backache. Along with this, it also prevents constipation and throat diseases.

Recipe

For this, you lie down straight and lift your legs upwards. Now raise the legs upwards, slowly move towards the back and try to touch the ground with fingers. Keep in mind that in this state, both of your hands are directly on the ground. In this situation you stop for at least 1 minute and then come back to the previous position. Repeat this asana at least 3 times.

