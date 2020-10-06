Health Tips: Often in the evening you start feeling light hungry in the evening. In such a situation, most people calm their hunger by eating some unhealthy or fried things like packaged chips, popcorn, namkeen, bhelpuri, samosa, momos, burgers etc. You feel tasty to eat, but it is very unhealthy for your body. Occur. If you consume such a diet every day, then along with increasing your weight, it causes many diseases in your body. For this, you should always eat such snacks which are rich in nutritious elements as well as which are also low in calories, so today we are going to tell you some snacks that can keep you healthy and healthy. Neither do we gain weight.

When should snacks be eaten?

Often your body needs snacks only 2-3 hours after lunch. While choosing snacks, you should pay more attention to how healthy your snacks are. Many cere people have a habit of eating snacks after dinner. This is the wrong habit, can increase your weight.

Eat these 10 healthy snacks in office hours

1- If you feel hungry, you should eat fresh fruits like- melon, melon, apple, banana, pine apple, kiwi, orange, strawberry etc. Fruits are rich in antioxidants and vitamins. Apart from this, they also provide you instant energy.

2- Add salted or roasted gram of your choice in the puffed rice and eat it. They are very healthy and light.

3- You can also eat healthy sprouts by soaking whole moong, gram, soya beans, peanuts etc. Sprouts are very healthy for you in the evening.

4- comeRoasted dry fruits like almonds, cashews, pistachios etc. can also be consumed. Dry fruits are considered very beneficial for your body and mind, eating them immediately brings energy to your body.

5- Apart from this, you can also take low-fat cheese, curd or homemade fruit smoothie, it is beneficial for you.

6- You can also eat raw vegetables like carrot, broccoli, beetroot, tomato, cucumber etc. If you feel hungry, you can eat it with chaat masala or with low-fat dip.

7- Apart from this, you can also eat biscuits made from oats or ragi. These are also beneficial for you.

8- You can also drink a glass of buttermilk or butter milk. Drinking buttermilk after lunch in summer is very beneficial for your stomach.

9- Apart from this, you can also consume coconut water. It is very beneficial for your body. It is better to consume most of the fluids in summer.

10- You can also eat dried figs. Figs are very nutritious. You can eat them anytime.

Chanakya Niti: If you want to win the heart of the front, then never forget these things of Chanakya