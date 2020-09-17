Health Tips: In today’s time, heart related diseases are coming out very much. Everyone, from the young to the elderly, is in the grip of it. Therefore it becomes important that you take a healthy diet. A healthy and good diet reduces the risk of developing heart diseases in the body. Apart from this, consuming the right amount of nutrients and fruits and vegetables is very beneficial for your heart health. In addition, the balance of low-fat foods also plays an important role in keeping the heart healthy. Actually your heart health depends on the balance of cholesterol. In which high density lipoprotein (HDL) and low density lipoprotein (LDL) reduce bad cholesterol. To maintain balance in these two, your body has to resort to some essential nutrients and today we will tell you about some such nutrients which are very helpful for keeping your cholesterol balanced and your heart health.

Calcium and zinc

It affects the heart’s ability to cope with oxidative stress. The quantity of zinc is found in meat, shellfish, legumes, seeds, nuts, dairy, eggs and whole grains. It plays an important role in the electrical activity and pumping function of the heart. At the same time, calcium particles are known to enter the heart muscle cells and contribute to the electrical signals that regularly regulate the work done by the heart. Calcium-rich food such as cheese, yogurt, milk, soybeans, tofu, nuts, milk bread and fish should be consumed.

Quercetin

Quercetin works by coloring the flavonoids or plants present in fruits and vegetables. It has antioxidant effect on heart diseases. It improves the health of the excretory blood cells and the arteries that carry the blood flow properly. Quercetin is found in red and white onions, cherries, red apples, red grapes, broccoli and black tea.

N-acetylcysteine

It reduces oxidative damage to tissues in the heart. It also increases nitric oxide production which is helpful in thinning and improving blood flow to the veins. N-acetylcysteine ​​is found in chicken, turkey, yogurt, cheese, eggs, legumes and sunflower seeds.

Vitamin ‘K’

It inhibits the calcification of blood vessels and activates the protein. Vitamin ‘K’ is found in turnips, collards, mustard green leaves, parsley, Brussels, sprouts, broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage, fish liver, meat, eggs, kiwi, avocado, blackberries and pomegranate. Eating it is necessary to maintain the balance of cholesterol in the body.

Mono unsaturated fat

Mono is also known as Unselected Fat MUFA, which is good for the heart. Monounsaturated fat is known to lower LDL cholesterol and increase HDL cholesterol. It helps in the growth and maintenance of your cells. In cooking oil, olive oil, canola oil, peanut oil, safflower oil and sesame oil are good sources of monounsaturated fat. Other sources include nuts such as almonds, peanuts, walnuts and avocados. Apart from healthy oils, these nuts also provide other nutrients which are very beneficial for the heart.

Apart from all this, amino acids are associated with hardening of the arteries, which is the main cause of coronary artery diseases. According to a research, vitamin-B reduces homocysteine ​​and folic acid levels and prevents arterial walls from thickening. A meta-analysis in the Journal of Clinical Nutrition suggests that reducing amino acid levels reduces the risk of stroke by 12%. Therefore, include good sources of vitamin B like greens, spinach, mint, gram and soy.

