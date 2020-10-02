If you want to lose weight quickly and effectively, then there are some things that need to be done on a daily basis. It includes things like regular exercise, healthy diet, good sleep, avoiding sugar. You are going to tell about some such steps which need to be adopted on a daily basis for effective and continuous weight loss.

Lifestyle needs improvement to lose weight in a healthy way. To reduce weight continuously, you also need a sustainable approach along with reducing calorie intake.

Eat only homemade food

To lose weight, you should eat nutritious homemade food. Use fresh vegetables and fruits and avoid processed, packaged and junk food as much as possible. Use healthy oil like cooking coconut, mustard, olives. Whenever you want to eat junk food or your favorite food, cook it at home instead of eating outside.

Eat less and slowly

While eating food, eat it slowly and chew properly. Eat only half the amount of hunger you feel. If you are eating desserts, take it only in small amounts.

Exercise and Physically Activeness

If you are not physically active throughout the day, then exercising one hour a day will not give you good results to lose weight. Try to complete 10,000 steps in a day.

Keep the stress away

If you take stress then the weight does not decrease. Stress can increase the projection of cortisol. High levels of cortisol can cause weight gain. Meditation, exercise, listening to music, balance diet and sound sleep can help to regulate cortisol production and reduce stress.

It is necessary to sleep well

Getting good sleep is important not only for weight loss but also for a healthy immunity. If you are not sleeping well, you may feel tired throughout the day. Get good sleep for six to eight hours every night and if you are not able to do it, then pay attention to it.

