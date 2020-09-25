Health Tips: Okra is also known as Okra or Lady Finger in English language. Okra is the most consumed in India and East Asian countries. Okra is a vegetable that has alkaline properties. Gelatin found in okra is very beneficial in problems like acidity and indigestion. Okra is full of folic acid, vitamin B, vitamin C, vitamin C, vitamin K, vitamin K, calcium, fiber, potassium, antioxidants and some important phytonutrients. Along with this, it is a very good source of fiber, which keeps your stomach full for a long time and it also improves your digestive system. Apart from this, it also works to strengthen your metabolism and your muscles, so today we are going to tell you about the nutrients and benefits of okra.

Nutrients found in Okra

Okra is found in plenty in many nutritious elements such as Vitamin A, Vitamin C, Vitamin B-6, Vitamin D, Calcium, Potassium, Magnesium, Phosphorus and Iron etc. Due to this, it is advisable to consume okra in problems related to urine.

Benefits of okra

Lady finger is an excellent source of vitamins A, B, C, protein and minerals, due to which it works as an effective medicine in the problem of gastric and ulcers.

– Regular intake of okra does not cause irritation in your intestine.

– Consumption of lady’s decoction provides relief in urinary gonorrhea, urine and leucorrhea.

Vitamin B found in lady finger is very beneficial for pregnant women, it helps in growing the womb.

Lady finger is very beneficial for diabetes and breathing patients.

– With the use of okra, it improves the skin tone. For this, you boil the okra and grind it well and keep it on your skin for a while. Then when dry, wash the face. This makes your skin soft and full of freshness.

– Regular intake of okra removes kidney related problems and improves kidney health.

Eating okra makes your bones strong and helps to overcome the lack of blood in the body.

Lady finger is also helpful in improving your eyes, hair and immune system.

Lady finger is rich in antioxidant properties, which helps in reducing your stress. In addition, it also works to eliminate the free radicals present in your body.

– Antioxidants found in okra are helpful in protecting your skin from deterioration and are helpful in slowing down the aging process.

