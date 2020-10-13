Health Tips: Banana is one such fruit which is found all over the world and people also like to eat it. By the way, red banana is not so much in circulation in India. But it is found in plenty of nutrients. You may not know, but red bananas have much more nutrients than yellow bananas. It is found in high amounts of beta-carotene. Which is helpful in preventing blood clots from accumulating in the arteries. Apart from this, vitamin C is also found rich in them. Red bananas are also helpful in removing cancer and heart related diseases, so let us tell you today about the benefits of red bananas.

Benefits of Red Bananas

Provide energy to the body

Red bananas are found in very small amounts of fat and contain plenty of fiber. Red bananas are considered a good source of carbohydrates such as sucrose and fructose. Which gives you instant energy and accelerates your blood circulation. Apart from this, elements like vitamin C, thiamine, vitamin B6 and folate are also found in large quantities in it.

Keep diabetes under control

Red bananas help in controlling diabetes, as well as it is useful in reducing the sudden spike in your blood sugar level. It can be beneficial for diabetes patients due to low glycemic ranking of red bananas.

Are rich in antioxidants

Red bananas are full of antioxidants which are very beneficial for your health. It also contains enough phenols and vitamin-C. Mother-in-law bananas can reduce the risk of problems like diabetes, heart disease and cancer.

Keeps blood pressure under control

Taking red bananas daily helps in keeping your blood pressure under control. Red bananas contain huge amounts of potassium. Which is very effective in reducing your blood circulation and risk of heart disease.

Increase eyesight

Red bananas contain such elements which are beneficial for your eyesight. It contains lutein and xanthin. Along with this, they also contain beta-carotenoids and a large amount of vitamin A is also found which is very beneficial for your eyes.

Chanakya Niti: Happiness, peace and prosperity never leave such people, know today’s Chanakya policy