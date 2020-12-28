Morning breakfast has an important role to keep the body energetic throughout the day. Breakfast should be good and nutritious. Many times people choose the wrong diet for breakfast in the morning. Wrong diet directly affects our body. When we wake up in the morning at night, our stomach is completely empty. Therefore, breakfast should not include such things which should not be eaten on an empty stomach.

salad

Eating salad is very important for health, but eating salad on an empty stomach can result in loss of benefits. If you eat salad on an empty stomach then there may be problems like stomach gas and heartburn.

Citrus fruit

Eating citrus fruits like orange, moss, lemon, kiwi on an empty stomach can be harmful. Actually, citrus fruits contain acidic, which can cause problems like gastric and heartburn by eating on an empty stomach.

banana

Banana is a very good diet. But you should avoid eating this fruit on an empty stomach. Consumption of bananas on empty stomach can cause vomiting and stomach discomfort.

carbonated drinks

Carbonated drinks are not good for health. Although people still take it. If you also take these drinks then never forget to consume them on an empty stomach.

tomatoes

Tomatoes can cause harm on an empty stomach. Tomato also has acidic like citrus fruits which can be harmful for our stomach.

