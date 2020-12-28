Good health is associated with proper eating. If your food and drink is not right, then your health may deteriorate. Often people know which things are more right for health, but there are some other rules of food about which people know very little.

Consumption of certain things along with many food items can be harmful. Today we are going to tell you that what things can be consumed together can harm the body.

curd

To increase the body’s immunity, you should eat one teaspoon of curd daily. Consuming certain things with yogurt can harm your health. Sour fruits should never be consumed with curd. Fruits and yogurt have different enzymes, due to which if they are consumed together then they have difficulty in digesting. Hot things should also not be consumed with curd. As such, fish should not be consumed with curd because both of them are hot.

Milk

Consumption of certain things with milk can be dangerous. Green vegetables and radish should never be drunk after eating. Consuming milk even after eating urad dal is not considered right. Milk should not be drunk even after eating things like cheese, meat and eggs.

Honey

Honey should never be eaten in fever. By doing this, Pitra increases in the body. Butter and ghee should not be consumed with honey. Apart from this, wine, sour, jackfruit and sattu should not be eaten with cucumbers.

