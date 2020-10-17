Health Tips: Makhane are very beneficial for health. Makhana is such a nutritious fruit, which not only gives energy to the body, but is also very tasty. Makhana, which is included in dry fruits, is used in India as well as all over the world. They are low in sodium, calories and fat. If you include Makhana regularly in your diet, then you get rid of many diseases as well as countless health benefits. Eating Makhana causes stomach upset for a long time, due to which there is no craving for unhealthy things. There is a lot of fiber in the Makhane. Makhanas are very beneficial from stomach problems to heart diseases. Let’s know how to eat Makhane and which diseases keep them away from you.

Do you know that the lotus seed is called Makhana? Yes, it is a lotus seed. It grows in the mud of the pond. Its yield is not easy. Farmers have to work hard for this. Even with the yield, there is a lot of difficulty in its export. Due to its light weight and light color, it is also called cotton wool.

Benefits of Makhana

Beneficial in blood pressure

A special alkaloid found in it works to control the problem of hypotension. Hypertension is the cause of high blood pressure. Therefore, it can be believed that its use can prove to be helpful in controlling the problem of BP.

Helpful in weight loss

A special element ethanol is found in Makhana. And the use of ethanol extracted from this lotus seed can lead to considerable success in controlling obesity related factors. Therefore, it can be said that its use can prove to be helpful in reducing weight.

Take care of heart

The benefits of eating Makhana include heart health. The reason is that alkaloids and certain nutrients found in it work to reduce heart related risk. Many parts of lotus like: – Use of leaves, fruits, flowers and seeds etc. can prove beneficial for heart health.

Good source of protein

Protein is found in abundance in Makhana. Therefore, it can be said that the benefits of eating Makhana include meeting the deficiency of protein. Along with fulfilling the required amount of protein in the body by its regular use, many problems caused by its deficiency can also be overcome.

Beneficial for kidney

Elements such as alkaloids, liensinin, isoleiensin, and nepherin are found in Makhana. All these elements help in reducing the risk factors associated with liver. This makes the liver work better. It is the liver, which works to refine the blood and later the blood reaches the kidneys. Thus the effect of these elements can be seen in reducing the risks related to liver as well as kidney. In this context, it can be said that regular use of Makhane can prove beneficial for the kidney.

Anti-aging effect

According to experts, the skin has properties to protect the skin and protect it from ultraviolet rays. At the same time, research has also confirmed that Makhane tea can be helpful in protecting the skin from skin related problems such as: photoaging (ultra violet effect) and regular aging (age related disorder).

Benefits of Makhana in diarrhea and loose motion

Anti-diarrheal effects are found in Makhane. For this reason, it can be said that its use can prove beneficial in relieving the problem of diarrhea or loose motion.

Strengthens gums

The Makhana contains calcium, magnesium, iron and zinc as well as vitamin A. All these elements are considered very beneficial for the health of the gums. At the same time, anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial effects are found in Makhane. Both these properties found in the Makhana can prove to be helpful in preventing gingivitis and the rot caused by bacterial effects.

Benefits of eating Makhana in constipation

The use of Makhana is also considered helpful in relieving constipation. Abundant fiber along with many useful nutritional elements are found in Makhana. Fiber proves helpful in relieving constipation. Therefore it can be said that the use of Makhana is a good way to get rid of constipation.

Benefits of eating in diabetes

Makhane can also be used to get relief from diabetes problem. The hypoglycemic (blood sugar reducing) effect is found in resistance starch found in Makhana. Also, it has been found that its regular use works by controlling the amount of insulin in the body as well as increasing it.

Benefits of eating Makhana during pregnancy

There are many nutrients like folic acid, iron, zinc and calcium, which a woman needs a lot during pregnancy. All these nutrients are found in abundance in Makhana. For this reason it can be believed that the benefits of eating Makhana include meeting nutritional deficiencies during pregnancy.

Benefits of sleeping in insomnia

Talking about the benefits of eating Makhana in the problem of sleeplessness, it is believed that some special alkaloids are found in it. Due to their presence, Makhana is considered helpful in cleansing the blood, cooling the body, eliminating neurological disorders as well as relieving problems like insomnia and restlessness.

Reduces wrinkles

Many antioxidants are found in Makhana. All antioxidants found in the skin exhibit synergetic effects (mixed effects) for the skin. This effect proves helpful in removing wrinkles on the skin.

Stress away

It is difficult to remain stress-free in today’s routine, in this case Makhana proves very helpful for us. In such a situation, sometimes we become emotional eater and start eating anything, which spoils our health. Doctors say that Makhana reduces that stress and prevents you from eating poorly. For this reason, it is advisable to eat Makhana.

