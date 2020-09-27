Health Tips: Many people have the habit of eating so little that if you offer them to eat anything, then they refuse to clean your mouth. The only thing left on his mouth is that I am not hungry. Not feeling hungry can create a big problem for you. Sometimes due to disturbances of the ‘digestive system’, one cannot feel hungry for two days and this is not too much trouble.

But if there is a problem of hunger for a long time, then there can be possibilities of problems ranging from cancer to kidney failure. If you are facing the problem of loss of appetite, then in this case, you should include dry grapes in your diet. Consumption of dry grapes is very beneficial for your body. Not only does it increase your appetite, but it also helps in getting rid of stomach problems. For a good health, you should take raisins every day, so today we are going to tell you about the benefits of raisins.

1. If you feel hungry, then boil 30-40 raisins in milk at night and drink this milk regularly, it increases your appetite.

2. Dry grapes help in keeping your stomach clean by removing your constipation problem.

3. Regular intake of dry grapes removes the weakness of your body. This makes your body muscles strong.

4. If constipation problem is bothering you a lot, then you can also drink isabghol in milk of dry grapes.

5. People who feel like nervousness and heartache again and again. Drinking raisins proves to be very beneficial for them.

6. If you are a diabetic patient, for this, you can boil eight to ten raisins with 2 cloves in water and then grind the raisins and sieve them like tea. It is very beneficial for diabetes patients.

7. Dry grapes are full of fiber which helps in keeping your digestive system healthy. It fulfills the lack of blood in your body.

