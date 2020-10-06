Health Tips: Most people want to keep themselves fit to show themselves good. With this, obesity not only spoils your look, but obesity also causes many diseases. It also affects your health, mood and ability to work, etc. In such a situation, if you are taking a pledge to lose weight for the first time, then today we are going to tell you some rules of weight loss.

Water is a boon for you

If you want to lose weight, then you should keep in mind that you will also have to change your diet. Water is not less than a boon for those who lose weight. In this case, you must drink at least 9-12 glasses of water every day. Also, drink a glass of water 30 minutes before eating. You can avoid over eating by this. If you adopt this one habit, you can lose about 44% weight in 3 months. Water helps in removing the dirt present in your body and it does not make you feel hungry again and again.

Get used to walking a little everyday

Even if you do exercise or yoga every day, then you must walk a little every day to lose weight fast. Walking is a slow but complete exercise, which helps to increase your metabolism. Apart from this, you can also do jogging, cycling or swimming. These exercises reduce your stress and improve blood circulation.

Increase Good Fat by Reducing Bad Fat

Most people believe that the cause of weight gain is fat. This is true, but there are two types of fats – such as processed foods, junk foods, packaged snacks, cold drinks etc. fats are harmful to your body. But there are also some fats that are good for your health like omega-3 fatty acids. You get these fats from fish, nuts, seeds, olive oil or coconut oil etc.

Vitamin D is a little important every day

If you work hard to lose weight, then your weight decreases, but there may be weakness in the body. Therefore, to remove osteoporosis, you must eat foods rich in vitamin D. Vitamin D is found very little in food. Its best natural source is sun rays. Therefore, you must sit for 15 to 30 minutes every morning in light sunlight.

Follow the right exercises and diet

If you think that only exercise or dieting leads to weight loss, then you are wrong. For weight loss, you need three exercises, the right diet and the right lifestyle. It is not possible that you exercise and eat anything. This will not reduce your weight as you wish. Therefore it is necessary to have balance of all three.

