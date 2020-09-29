Health Tips: The bowels are an important part of our digestive system. Both the small intestine and the large intestine play an important role in our digestion. The work of the intestine is to digest healthy and nutritious things from our food. The intestines also work to get the rest of the bad material out of the body. The intestine delivers nutrients to our entire body. But for your intestine to work properly, it is important that you take special care of the health of the intestine. If a problem arises in the intestine, then our digestive system is affected first of all. Due to weak digestive system, our immunity is weak and infection or any other problems surround the body.

A healthy intestine helps you grow healthy digestive system and healthy bacteria and immune cells in the intestine. The intestine also protects you from many types of bacterial and virus infections. Apart from this, the relation of intestine is also related to the brain. Some chemicals and neurotransmitters control your emotions. In such a situation, what you eat shows how you are feeling. And you behave accordingly. That is why you should eat such food that both you and your intestine will be happy after eating it. So today we are telling you some easy ways to keep the bowels healthy.

1- Eat food that keeps the intestines healthy

If you want to keep your intestines safe, then you have to make changes in your diet. There are some foods that help to keep the bowels healthy and fight against diseases, which keep your health as well as beneficial for the intestines. First of all, you should include raw, boiled and ripe vegetables in your food. Eat some fruits, nuts, sprouts and foods rich in prebiotics and probiotics. Let us know that foods rich in probiotics and prebiotics promote good bacteria in the intestines. Apart from this, include colorful fruits and vegetables in your food. Eat foods with prebiotics and probiotics such as yogurt, fermented dairy food, goat milk and fermented kefir, microalgi, miso soup, solarcout, or pickles. This food is beneficial for the health of your intestines.



