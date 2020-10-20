Health Tips: When your body is not getting the required iron element ie iron, it affects your whole health. Which can cause anemia problem in your body. Symptoms of anemia include sluggishness, dizziness, headache etc. Iron is very important for making hemoglobin. What is hemoglobin? Hemoglobin is an iron or iron-rich protein present in blood cells. Which works to deliver oxygen to all the organs of the body. This process is very important for the whole body to run smoothly. With the help of foods rich in iron, you can increase the amount of iron in the body. For this, you can also eat meat, seafood, leafy greens and many nuts and to meet iron deficiency, so let us tell you today about some nuts that help to increase hemoglobin in your body.

Iron rich nuts

Eat cashew nut

Plenty of iron is found in cashew nuts. One ounce of cashew contains about 1.89mg of iron. Therefore, when you feel hungry, eat a handful of cashew nuts, not junk food. So that you get both pleasure and nutrients. You can also eat them as a salad, fry them lightly or add them to the curry.

Eat peanuts

In winter, peanut is very much liked. It contains many nutrients along with iron. One ounce of peanuts contains about 1.3 milligrams of mineral. You can eat it by putting it in every meal.

Eat pistachios

People like to eat pistachios a lot. It is used in many Indian sweets and deserts. You get about 1.11 mg of iron in one ounce of pistachios. So include this crunchy and delicious nut in your meal daily.

Eat almonds

Almonds are a treasure trove of nutrients. That’s why grandmother and mother advise us to eat soaked almonds daily. One ounce of almond gives about 1.05 milligrams of iron. Along with this, many people also like to eat almond milk and almond butter.

Eat walnuts

Walnuts are very nutritious nuts, so you must definitely include them in your daily diet. You can eat them with pie, cake, biscuits. One ounce of nut gives you 0.82 mg of iron.

Chanakya Niti: Anyone who has known these things of Chanakya can never be deceived to recognize a human being