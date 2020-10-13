Health Tips: Insomnia is the problem of insomnia due to lack of sleep at night. Insomnia means that there is trouble sleeping or lack of sleep due to lack of sleep. Due to which one feels more tired due to not getting enough sleep. If insomnia prevails over any person for a long time, then the victim may be the victim of many mental and physical problems, then let us tell you today about the symptoms of insomnia and methods of prevention.

Causes of Insomnia

Burning sensation in the chest

– Any type of stroke

Side effects of any medicine

-Stress or anxiety

-Sleeping disorders

-Headache

Asthma and heart attack

Types of Insomnia



1. chronic insomnia

Chronic insomnia is a serious form of insomnia in which you may have problems sleeping for more than a month. This type of insomnia can also come as a side effect of some other physical illness.

2. Acute Insomnia

Acute insomnia is a condition in which you may have problems sleeping for a few days or a few weeks. This is a very common type, which can also be caused by work or any type of stress. Symptoms

Waking up late at night

Feeling tired due to lack of sleep

-Wake up late before sleeping

-Adopt different ways to sleep

– Get up early after sleeping

4 home remedies to remove insomnia

Using honey

With the use of honey, you can get rid of insomnia problem immediately. The amount of glucose in honey is very low, which communicates with the brain to shut down orexin. Honey is helpful in relieving sleep problems. For this, you can consume honey before bed every day.

Using castor oil

Castor oil is also effective to prevent insomnia. It works to boost your sleep. By the way, this oil has been used for sleep for a long time. For this, apply this oil on your eyes everyday before sleeping and massage with light hands.

Using fish oil

Fish oil is rich in omega-3 fatty acids and is considered useful for getting sleep. Omega fatty acids work to cure sleep disturbances. Therefore, people who have problems with sleep can use fish oil.

Using garlic

You can get rid of insomnia by using garlic. Garlic helps relieve anxiety, which leads to easy sleep. For this, boil garlic in milk and consume it everyday before going to bed at night. With this you can get rid of insomnia soon.

