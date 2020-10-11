Health Tips: Due to today’s lifestyle, it is very common for heart related diseases to occur. This is because people are not alert about their health due to unbalanced eating and lifestyle. Nowadays people in their life have started giving more priority to their work. Due to which the problem of heart attack is increasing day by day in people. But the thing to think here is that if you do not stay healthy then how will you be able to work. In such a situation, if you take a little time out of your work and exercise, then you can keep your heart healthy, so today we tell you what yogasanas you should do to keep your heart healthy.

Palm off

For this, stand with your feet together. Then, with emphasis on the claws, slowly rise upwards. Now put both hands together and stand upwards. In this posture, the weight of your entire body should be on the feet. While doing this, pull the stomach inward and the chest is taut on the outside. Also the waist and neck should be absolutely straight. Repeat this asana at least 5 times.

Swastikaasan

For this posture, you sit down. Then bend the right leg from the knees and keep it in the normal position by pressing it between the knees of the left leg and keep the left foot on the calf of the right leg by bending it from the knee. After this, keep both hands on both knees and sit in the knowledge posture. Now concentrate your eye on the front of the nose and concentrate the mind. Sit in this posture for at least 10 minutes. This increases your concentration and reduces heart stress.

Perform congruence

For this, lie flat on your back, then join both feet, keep the palms of the hands sticking to the ground. Now while breathing in, raise the legs slowly to 30 degrees, then 60 degrees and finally 90 degrees with the help of hands as per the need. This improves your digestive power and also purifies the blood.

Head over

For this, keep both knees on the ground. Then place the elbows of the hands on the ground. Now make the grip by mixing the fingers of both hands together, then put the palms of the grip on the ground and rest the head on it. This helps your head. Now raise the knees above the ground and lengthen the legs. Then slowly bring the claws to the head by moving your two feet with the claws. Now bend the legs from the knees and lift them up and straighten them. Then hinge the head completely on the strength of the body. This helps in blood circulation and heart rate.

