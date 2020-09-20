Kidneys are responsible for some important functions inside your body. In order to keep the body healthy, it is necessary for the kidney to function smoothly. Kidney helps in removing the waste fluid from our body. When a kidney disease occurs, the kidneys cannot remove harmful liquids from our body. Due to accumulation of waste fluid in the body, the balance of chemicals present in the body is disturbed which has harmful effects.

Healthy food is important for people with kidney disease. People suffering from kidney disease should reduce their diet with sodium, potassium, phosphorus and protein. If you are in the last stage of kidney disease, then take the diet as advised by the doctor. Here some diet will be told which is beneficial for people suffering from kidney disease.

1. Onion

Onion is used in almost every Indian recipe. Onion consumption is essential for healthy kidneys. Kidney patients are advised to reduce sodium intake and the amount of sodium in onions is very low. Consuming raw onion in the form of salad is also beneficial.

2. Garlic

Use of garlic is common in cooking. It is rich in many medicinal properties besides enhancing taste. It contains sodium, potassium and phosphorus in very small amounts which are beneficial for people with kidney disease.

3. Capsicum

Capsicum is a powerful source of antioxidants. Apart from this, vitamin C is also rich in it. You can take capsicum in your salads, curries, sandwiches.

4. Pineapple

This tangy fruit can help increase your immunity. Pineapple is also beneficial for digestion. It has very less potassium and more fiber. People suffering from kidney disease can consume it.

5. Berries

Berries are the powerhouse of antioxidants. It is delicious as well as healthy. It is found in small amounts of sodium due to which it is friendly to the kidneys. Apart from this, it can also help in increasing immunity and strengthening the heart.

