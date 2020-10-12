Health Tips: Beta carotene is a type of antioxidant, which is considered very beneficial for your health. By the way, beta-carotene is found more in yellow and orange fruits and vegetables. Apart from this, beta carotene is also found in small amounts in red and green vegetables. By eating this, your immunity improves and the eyesight also intensifies. This is such an element, which gets converted into vitamin A in the body. In such a situation, people who fall ill or have an immunity week. For those people, eating beta-carotene diet is considered beneficial, so let us tell you today which fruits and vegetables you should consume for beta carotene.

Eat carrots

Carrots are a good source of beta carotene. 83 micrograms of beta carotene are found in 1 gram of carrots. If your eyes are weak, then carrot is the healthiest diet for you. You can eat it raw or cooked. Cooking does not affect beta carotene.

Eat drumstick leaves

Beta-carotene is also found in good amounts in these leaves. In addition, vitamin C, iron, calcium, potassium and protein are also found in good amounts. People who have any eye disease, such as blurred vision or immunity are weak, then people should drink tea made from the leaves of drumstick. 67 micrograms of beta-carotene are found in the leaves of 1 gram of drumstick.

Eat cantaloupe

It is a healthy food eaten in summer. Plenty of water is found in it, due to which the lack of water in your body is complete. In addition, it also contains a good amount of fiber, which is useful in preventing stomach problems. Ripe melon is an excellent source of beta-carotene. Approximately 3575 micrograms of beta-carotene are found in 1 cup melon.

Eat papaya

Papaya is a fruit rich in nutrients and minerals, which are very useful for your health. Papaya contains a significant amount of beta-carotene. Along with this, eating it also keeps the digestion fine because it contains a very good amount of vitamin C and fiber. It is helpful in protecting you from diseases like indigestion, indigestion.

Eat spinach

Spinach is rich in iron and beta-carotene. By the way, vitamins and minerals are also found in spinach. That is why eating spinach improves eye health and increases hemoglobin in the body. You get 5.6 mg of beta-carotene by eating 100 grams of spinach. Spinach can be consumed as you want, whether it is made in vegetable or in juice form.

