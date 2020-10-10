Health Tips: To stay healthy, home food is always considered healthy. Quality goods of your choice can be used at home. In addition to the use of oil, spices in outdoor food, harmful test inhalers are also used to enhance taste. Therefore, you should cook and eat at home. Although home-made food is only healthy, but you can eat some spices and herbs in it, which can make your food more healthy. These herbs and spices strengthen your immunity, so today we are going to tell you about some such spices and herbs.

Eat pepper

Often you eat black pepper only after putting it in some special diet and mostly use it whole. This is such a spice that you can use in any meal. Black pepper is rich in antioxidants, which reduces body fat by increasing your metabolism. Along with this, it makes the stomach and body disease-free, protecting it from diseases caused by viruses and bacteria. Apart from this, it is also very helpful in preventing cancer. In such a situation, grind black pepper and mix half a teaspoon of powder in it and eat it.

Eat curry leaves

Curry leaves are very healthy. A lot of nutrients like vitamin B1, vitamin B3, vitamin B9, calcium, iron and phosphorus are found in plenty in it. You should add 4-5 leaves of curry leaves in the diet like pulses, vegetables, curries, casserole and make the food healthy. You can grow curry leaves at home in a small pot or empty container.

cinnamon powder

Cinnamon is rich in antioxidants. It helps control your blood sugar and improve digestion. Apart from this, its use also relieves women from the pain of periods. Its intake reduces the risk of cholesterol and heart diseases. The simplest way to use it is to grind it, make powder and put half or a quarter teaspoon in it and eat it daily and make the food tasty and healthy.

Fenugreek, mustard, cumin

Most of the people use them to make food. Cumin, fenugreek and mustard seeds, etc. are full of many vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. They make the stomach healthy and the digestive system better. The elements like iron, calcium, potassium and copper found in these are helpful in protecting you from many serious diseases.

Basil Leaves and Organo

Basil leaves are basil leaves, which are dried and made into sawdust. Organo is a mixture of beneficial herbs, you can easily find it in the market. After cooking, you can get a lot of benefit by eating a little of these herbs from the top.

