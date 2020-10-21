Many people in the country suffer from Thyroid disease. According to a report by the Indian Thyroid Society, every tenth person in the country suffers from a thyroid problem. Thyroid increases the risk of asthma, cholesterol, diabetes, depression and heart disease. But by being alert to the things of food and drink, this disease can be prevented from growing. These five foods should be avoided by thyroid patients.

Iodine

According to doctors, eating certain things also increases the thyroid. The thyroid gland produces iodine by taking iodine from our body. That is why if there is hypothyroid then you should stay away from food and drink with high amount of iodine. C-food and iodine salt should not be used at all.

Caffeine

The second food is caffeine. Although caffeine does not directly increase the thyroid, it increases the problems that are caused by the thyroid. Such as restlessness, sleep disturbances etc.

Red meat

Thyroid patients should also not use red meat as it contains cholesterol and saturated fat. It increases weight rapidly. In such a case, patients with thyroid who gain weight rapidly should avoid eating these things. In addition, the rate meat also causes a burning sensation in the body.

Alcohol

Thyroid patients should also be avoided with the use of alcohol as it affects the energy level. This makes sleep difficult. Apart from this, it also increases the risk of osteoporosis.

Vegetable Ghee

The fifth food is vegetable ghee. It kills good cholesterol and increases bad cholesterol. This increases the troubles of thyroid. It is used in food items. Therefore, it is important to keep in mind that while eating outside things, if vegetable ghee has been used in them.

