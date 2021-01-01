Health Tips: Heated hot kachoris and samosas, delicious chole bhatures and kulchas, tasty noodles, momos, burgers, pizzas and how many food items are made from all purpose flour After reading all these and thinking, neither came to your mouth water, some must have felt the taste on the tongue. But do you feel as much as you can taste the flour made from fine flour, as much as you have ever felt the risk of disease from it. Probably not, because people who follow the ritual of ‘Pran jaay but taste nahi jaye’. But we are worried about you, so today we are going to tell you about the physical harm caused by maida. Today we are going to give you information about 7 such serious diseases, whose danger you can only avoid by putting a little restriction on maida.

Increase fat

Maida has a direct effect on body weight first. If you eat too much or every day flour, it can increase your weight. Not only this, maida increases weight as well as cholesterol level and triglyceride in blood.

Bad for stomach and digestion

Flour is considered poison for the body because it does not contain any fiber, which is very important for running the body. For this reason, people often have to face stomach problems like constipation, indigestion, diarrhea, stomach irritation, etc. after eating things made of refined flour.

Food allergy

An element called gluten is found in the flour, which makes the food flexible and gives it a soft texture. But due to lack of fiber, this flexibility of maida is digested late and can cause food allergies lying in your stomach.

Make bones weak

All purpose flour is made from flour but in the process of making all purpose flour, the whole protein is destroyed. Due to which it becomes acidic, which works by weakening the bones by pulling the calcium from the bones.

Decrease immunity

Eating flour daily makes the body system weak. Due to which the possibility of getting sick again and the risk of getting some major disease starts increasing.

Risk of diabetes

Flour contains a very high glycemic index which acts to trigger sugar levels. The effect of this index is so strong that if you use insulin to control sugar level, then your pancreas will only be able to withstand insulin once or twice. More often, the dose of insulin will slow the work of the pancreas. This will reduce the amount of insulin in the body, which can lead to diabetes later.

Arthritis and heart disease

Blood sugar level increases rapidly by eating refined flour due to which glucose starts to accumulate in the blood. Which produces chemical reactions in the body. Due to which the risk of arthritis and heart diseases from cataract starts looming.

