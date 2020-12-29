Apples are considered very good for health. It is a source of many vitamins. However, some precautions should be taken while eating it. There are some things especially after eating it, if they are eaten then health can worsen. Today we are telling you about some similar things that should not be consumed after eating apple.

Radish should not be eaten after eating apple. This can cause skin problems. Apples and radishes are cold. Eating both together can upset stomach. Curd should not be consumed for about 2 hours after eating an apple. Both of these are cold. Eating both together can cause a cold. Water should not be drunk after eating apple. This may damage your pH level. It can also cause wrinkles on the skin. Taking water after apple can cause problems like flatulence, indigestion, constipation, gas. Eating citrus fruits after eating apples can also be overwhelming. Apples also contain vitamin C. Consuming citrus fruits immediately after eating it can increase citric acid in the body, which can cause stomach irritation. Pickles or lemons should not be taken immediately after eating apple. This can cause gas, acidity or constipation. Milk should not be drunk after eating apple. By doing this, milk in the stomach can be spoiled, which can cause problems of digestion.

Also keep in mind that eating apple in the morning is also not right. The apple is cold and phlegm can freeze in the morning.

