Health Tips: Many people are often very worried about their warts because warts also reduce your beauty. Which makes every person want to get rid of it. But this is such a problem that it is very difficult to get rid of easily. Sometimes these warts prove to be so dangerous which can also cause cancer. Therefore it is necessary to get rid of these warts as soon as possible, so let us tell you today how you can get rid of warts.

Ways to get rid of warts

Apply apple vinegar

A high acid content is found in apple vinegar, so apple vinegar can prevent the growth of warts. For this, soak a cotton swab in vinegar and place it over the wart. Then wrap it in a bandage overnight and go to sleep. Repeat this process for five days, this will relieve you from warts.

Apply aloe vera

Aloe vera is rich in antibiotic properties, along with it, it is also found in malic acid, which is helpful in dealing with warts. For this, cut the aloe vera leaf and apply it on the affected area. This causes the wart to dry and peel soon.

Apply baking powder

Wherever there is a wart in your body, put a paste of baking powder and castor oil on it and cover it with a bandage. Leave it overnight. Repeat this process for two-three days. But one thing must be kept in mind that if you have any damage to the baking powder on your skin, then avoid applying it.

Banana peel

Banana peel can be helpful in removing your warts. The enzymes present in it are useful in healing the skin. For this, you have to rub the banana peel on the wart daily until the wart disappears.

Apply garlic paste

Garlic contains allicin and strong antimicrobial elements against a wide range of bacteria, fungi, viruses and parasites. For this you grind some cloves with a garlic pod, now apply this paste on the affected area. This will cure the wart and seven will also kill the virus that has given rise to the wart.

Add onion juice

You can also remove warts with the help of onion juice. For this, you should apply onion juice to the warts for 7 to 14 days. With this, you can cut onion and rub it on the warts.

