To get good health, many things have to be taken care of besides food and drink. We have many habits that affect our health. If something should not work after lunch. If we do these things then we can get hurt. Know which are those things which should not be done after lunch.

Do not return to work immediately after lunch, walk fast or engage in any other activity. Rest for a while after eating, only then be active, that too slowly.

It is not right to lie down after eating. Many people have the habit of sleeping a little after lunch, but it should be avoided. It can harm your digestive system and body.

Water should not be drunk immediately after meals. If you have to drink water immediately after eating, do not drink cold water. Actually, drinking water immediately after eating food can spoil the digestion of food. If you have to drink, drink lukewarm water, it will improve digestion further.

There is a habit of consuming tea or coffee after meals, but it is a very wrong habit. By this, the body cannot absorb the iron present in the diet nor can it digest the protein.

Fruits and juices are very good for health, but do not consume fruits, juices or other foods for a few hours after eating. This hinders your digestive process.

