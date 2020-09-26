Health Tips: Corn, that is, corn is a very popular diet around the world. How can you consume it, such as bread, tortilla, or cereal. Many people consider corn as a vegetable, but it can also be considered as a fruit or whole grain depending on the way it is grown. By the way, the taste is liked by almost everyone and it is very beneficial for your health. Corn as a cereal is a very tasty and versatile diet, so let us tell you today whether corn is healthy for your health or not and how many nutrients are found in it.

Corn contains these nutrients:

Calories: 62.8.

Carbohydrate: Contains 13.7 grams.

Sugar: Contains 4.57 grams.

Fiber: Contains 1.46 grams.

Protein: 2.39 grams.

Magnesium: 27 mg.

Phosphorus: contains 65 mg.

Potassium: contains 197 mg.

Vitamin C: 4.96 mg.

Folate: 30.7.

What are Corn Balth Benefits?

According to health experts, many types of nutrients are found in corn. It contains non-soluble fiber, manganese, phosphorus, magnesium, folate, potassium and many vitamins. Insoluble fiber is found in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract, which helps increase stool bulk and works to flush out the waste inside your body. It supports a healthy gut microbiome. Only seven of these can be helpful in reducing the risk of constipation and hemorrhoids. Corn is seen as a prevention of colorectal cancer and a diet rich in fiber. According to health experts, sweet corn is especially rich in high amounts of lutein and xanthin.

Loss of corn

The US government subsidizes the production of corn in the same way as other whole grains to prevent shortages in supply. It is believed that due to the intensity of its production, some people are concerned with the quality of corn, especially genetically modified corn. According to the US Department of Agriculture (USDA), more than 90 percent of corn in the US is genetically engineered. Corn is then used in processed foods, such as corn chips, breakfast cereals, high fructose corn syrup, corn oil, or livestock feed and is converted to ethanol.

