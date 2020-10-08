Health Tips: Do you know that a special antioxidant is found in red colored fruits and vegetables, which is very beneficial for your body. There are red fruits or vegetables such as tomatoes, apples, pomegranates, cherries, strawberries, watermelons, beets, onions, red cabbage, gooseberry, rasp berries, red bell peppers, etc. It contains an antioxidant called lycopene, which is very helpful in preventing cancer and reducing the risk of many diseases, so let us tell you today how red colored fruits and vegetables are beneficial for your health. .

Helpful in protecting against cancer

Lycopene, found in red fruits and vegetables, is an antioxidant that helps in preventing cancer. These antioxidants are helpful in preventing cancer cells from growing and growing in the body. According to research, lycopene is very beneficial in preventing skin cancer, lung cancer, colon cancer, breast cancer etc. In prostate cancer, doctors advise men to consume more of red fruits and vegetables.

Keep your heart healthy

Due to the lycopene in red fruits and vegetables, these foods help in keeping your heart healthy. By taking them, blood pressure remains under control and bad cholesterol is reduced from the body. Therefore, to avoid heart diseases, you should also eat red colored fruits and vegetables.

Useful in increasing immunity

Plenty of lycopene and vitamin C are found in red fruits and vegetables. Vitamin C helps in strengthening your immune system. Therefore, eating red colored fruits and vegetables can be very beneficial for you.

Make the digestive system healthy

By the way, most of the fruits and vegetables are found in plenty of fiber. But red colored fruits and vegetables contain soluble fiber as well as natural water, which keeps your body cool and free from dehydration. Along with this, they also make the digestive system strong. So that your body stays healthy and fit.

Useful in joint pain

Lycopene is found in red fruits and vegetables, which helps to reduce joint swelling and pain. Red foods are rich in antioxidants. In addition, they also have anti-inflammatory properties. Inflammation causes oxidative stress on the joints causing damage to your joints. But if you eat red fruits and vegetables, your joints remain healthy for a long time.

