Green tea is considered very beneficial for health. Consumption of green tea has been considered very effective in reducing weight. It can be seen as an herbal drink but it does not mean that we consume it excessively.

Excessive consumption of green tea can cause many types of damage to the body. Today we are going to tell you about some similar damage.

Caffeine is also present in green tea just like coffee. Although the amount of caffeine in green tea is very low. But excessive intake of green tea throughout the day can cause dangerous diseases. This can cause you to have stomach problems, insomnia, vomiting, diarrhea and other health problems. Excessive intake of green tea can cause iron deficiency in your body. Actually, the tannins present in green tea inhibit the absorption of iron from foods and nutrients. Excessive intake of green tea can cause harm in pregnancy or even after the birth of a baby. Higher intake can increase the chances of miscarriage. Drinking more than two cups of green tea a day can be dangerous for pregnant women in many ways. Excessive consumption of green tea can reduce your hunger, which you do not get the right diet and your body does not get the required amount of nutrients. This way your body can become weak. Oxalic acid is found in green tea, which may cause kidney stones. It contains calcium, uric acid, amino acids and phosphate which together with oxalic acid are responsible for kidney stones.

