New Delhi In today’s time, all of us have busy ourselves in our works. Because of this sometimes we are not able to take time for ourselves either. The effect of which starts appearing on our body. In present times, most people are facing some health related problems. Hair loss has become common in some people.

According to a study, it is said that there are more than one hundred thousand pores on our head. From which the hair continues to fall and grow. At the same time, due to lack of care and nutrition, the speed of hair fall accelerates and new hair stops coming.

Explain that the main reason behind baldness or hair fall can be due to lack of vitamins, proteins in the body as well as too much stress, smoking, hormonal imbalances, genetic factors. There are many types of medicines available in the market to avoid this, which can prevent falling hair. There are also many home remedies. With the help of which we can prevent hair fall as well as make them healthy.

Onion juice

Onion juice is the most effective factor to prevent baldness or hair fall. The amount of sulfur in onion juice is very high, due to which the blood circulation to the hair follicles speeds up. Due to which the hair loss is reduced. Along with this, onion juice has antibacterial properties which protects the head from any kind of infection.

Oil massage

Appropriate nutrition can be given to the hair by massage of oil on the scalp. Massaging oil for three to four days a week gives long life to the hair roots. We should carefully choose the type of oil to massage the head. To massage the head, we should give priority to mustard and almond oil.

Fenugreek

Fenugreek plays a very important role in preventing hair loss. The hormones found in fenugreek are antacidants, with the help of which the roots of hair help to grow new hair again. Protein and nicotinic acid found in fenugreek gives a lot of boost to hair progress.

