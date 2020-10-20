new Delhi: Most people complain of gas in the stomach. With this, the heaviness of the stomach remains, due to which daily life becomes very difficult. Sometimes we can reduce the gas problem by improving some of our habits. For this, we have to do some important measures

Moderation on food and drink

Usually we eat anything without ever knowing it. Which gives a lot of negative results in the near future. At the same time, due to eating various things, the problem of gas in the stomach is born. To get rid of this, we have to be restrained on drinking our food.

Often people are dependent on fast-food and snacks due to being outside the home. Due to which we use more things cooked in oil. Due to this, it is also natural to produce gas in the stomach. For this, we have to control our eating habit at all times.

Chew and eat

Often people eat food in a hurry. Due to which the food eaten is not digested properly in the stomach. To make food properly digestible, it should be chewed by keeping it in the mouth so that the necessary chemicals present in the saliva go to the stomach with the food and due to being properly grounded, the food can be digested in the stomach quickly and easily.

Smoking

People who smoke mostly, gas problems are common. By smoking, we take the access air into the stomach. Due to which it takes a lot of time to digest food inside the stomach and there is a problem of gas. Therefore, to get rid of the gas problem, get rid of smoking as soon as possible.

