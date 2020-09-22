Health Tips: When uric acid level in your body increases, then the problem of arthritis starts to arise. The problem of arthritis, ie Arthritis, is very dangerous because the patients of arthritis can sometimes suffer unbearable pain. To get rid of arthritis, you need to control uric acid levels. In arthritis, there is difficulty in joint pain, walking and getting up in the patient’s joints. Along with this, swelling in his hands and feet is also a main symptom of this, so today we are going to tell you some easy home remedies to reduce uric acid.

Home remedies for reducing uric acid in arthritis

1. Eat Garlic



Garlic patients must take garlic. This can prove to be a very effective solution in your problem. It is also helpful in reducing uric acid from your body. For this, you should consume 3-4 buds of raw garlic daily on an empty stomach. To make it tasty, you can add rock salt, cumin, asafetida, black pepper, dry ginger and honey to it.

2. Eat ginger



Consuming ginger in arthritis can be helpful in reducing inflammation and pain in your joints. Ginger is rich in anti-oxidants and anti-inflammatory properties, which can provide relief in arthritis. Along with this, uric acid problem can also be relieved by its consumption. Applying ginger oil to the pain of arthritis can also provide relief.

3. Eat celery



Celery also has anti-inflammatory properties. It is considered very beneficial for your stomach. Also, it proves very beneficial in arthritis. Apart from this, if you regularly consume celery water every day, then you get rid of uric acid problem. In arthritis, you keep the celery soaked in water overnight and next, if you consume this water, then it gives relief in pain.

4. These oils are also effective



In arthritis, there is pain and swelling in your joints. In such a situation, mustard oil can prove to be effective in relieving you of this pain. For this, you must boil some garlic cloves in mustard oil and then massage it when it is lukewarm. This can relieve pain and swelling in your joints.

5. Drink plenty of water



In uric acid problem, you need to consume plenty of water. If your body is not hydrated then you may have more problems of arthritis. Therefore, to control uric acid levels in your body, you should consume more and more water. If you are having problems with urination, then it does not matter that you can get relief in arthritis.

6. Eat fiber rich diet



If you eat a diet rich in fiber, then it keeps your uric acid under control, so include as much fiber in your diet as high fiber food, oatmeal, oatmeal, beans, brown rice etc. This can reduce uric acid levels in your body.

7. Massage Garlic Oil



In such a situation, you can make garlic oil and massage it. To make this, heat garlic oil and add onion juice to it and massage the joints. After this, cover it with plastic cover and wrap a hot towel over it. Doing this before bed every day provides relief in arthritis pain.

8. Apply Aloe Vera Gel



Aloe vera gel is very beneficial for your health. You can also get relief from the pain of arthritis. By the way, aloe vera is very famous for your skin. In arthritis, you cut Aloe vera leaf and apply it in a painful area.

