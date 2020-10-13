Health Tips: Wearing a mask has become very important to prevent infection with the corona virus, but wearing it is very bad breathing. Due to the mask, you are not able to breathe freely in the air, due to which there is a lack of oxygen in your blood because when you breathe in carbon dioxide, it creates a pressure on your lungs and body. In such a situation, if you do exercise, yoga, running, jogging etc., all these actions become even more painful for you, then let us tell you today that wearing a mask will make your health better. What harm can happen.

Exercises wearing masks can cause these problems-

Fatigue and lack of energy

Energy increases the amount of oxygen when you exercise. Wearing a mask gradually reduces your stamina. In such a situation, when you are not taking oxygen as per the requirement of the body, then you start feeling very tired and your energy also starts to drain.

Feeling like nausea and vomiting

Feeling like nausea and vomiting during workouts can become a major problem due to lack of oxygen. If you feel like walking wearing a mask, then in this case you have to stop doing it and stay at home.

Dehydration and excessive sweating

When you breathe in the open air again, it makes your heart rate very fast, due to which you start sweating a lot. Which can cause dehydration problem in your body. At the same time, this problem can be increased in the summer season, so try to exercise at home and keep yourself hydrated.

Feeling irritable and fainting

Wearing a mask and exercising increases the level of carbon dioxide in your body, due to which you may also faint. Also, by doing this type of exercise, you will not feel fresh, but you may feel irritable throughout the day.

Claustrophobia victims of phobia

Claustrophobia This is a very common phobia. This is a situational phobia. In this, fear arises due to feeling of discomfort in crowded places. This can start with things like being locked in a room and driving on congested roads. When you take heavy breaths while exercising, your chances of being claustrophobic increases exponentially as it reduces the air in the body. Due to which you may get restless and you may be a victim of claustrophobia.

