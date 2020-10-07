Health Tips: Nowadays, due to the unhealthy lifestyle, people are paying a lot of attention to their fitness. Fitness is essential for your health, happiness and beauty. People keep themselves fit by exercising and doing yoga, but do you know that you cannot stay fit just by doing exercises, for this you also need healthy diet. While exercising, you also need to pay special attention to your diet. With a better diet, you can maintain your fitness and health by exercising in a better way. If you have any deficiency in your diet, then it can directly affect your health.

If the right exercise and the right diet are taken together, it will work like a boon for you. Both are very important for fitness. If you take a healthy diet, then you can increase your workout even more, there will be no lack of weekness or any vitamin in your body. Today, we will tell you what to eat before and after workouts which is also good for your health and you can also get plenty of exercise.

Healthy Breakfast

People who pay attention to fitness or exercise often get up early in the morning. You should start your day with a healthy breakfast. Breakfast is most important in your diet. You should have your breakfast at least one hour before the exercise. It is said that if the body gets the required amount of carbohydrates before exercise, then the ability to exercise increases. Therefore, you should take light and healthy breakfast before a workout. By doing this, the body remains very active and energetic.

What to eat before exercise

Eating lightly before any workout is advised. You can eat sprouts, oats, cornflakes, low fat milk, a banana, an apple, yogurt or an egg in the morning.

Take care of your diet

Be sure to take care of how much you eat before a workout. Often people eat more or sometimes a very small amount of food before exercise, which affects your exercise and this food also affects your body wrongly. For example, if you are taking any big mile, then you should workout at least 3 to 4 hours after eating it. If you are eating breakfast or some light food, then after 1 to 3 hours you should exercise. Because exercising by overeating will keep you sluggish, body will not support, pain can occur. If you eat less and exercise then there will be no activeness and energy in the body. You will not be able to workout for long.

What to eat after exercise?

You should eat something within 2 hours of the workout. Your diet should be full of carbohydrates and protein. After exercising, your body requires a lot of energy. In such a situation, healthy diet is also necessary to recover your body. To help your muscles recover and change their glycogen stores. After exercise, you can eat fruits, yogurt, peanut butter sandwich, low fat chocolate milk, eggs, protein shake, roti vegetable, stuffed bread and yogurt.

