Vitamin C is very beneficial for our body, our skin and our hair. Vitamin C also controls cholesterol. Apart from this, iron elements also get their base only through vitamin C.

But high intake of Vitamin C is not good for our health. Today, we are telling you about some such damage that can happen to the body due to excessive intake of Vitamin C.

Taking more vitamin C increases the amount of iron in the body. Due to this, the risk of many diseases can increase in the body.

Excess intake of vitamin C can spoil the kidney. The risk of developing kidney stones is also increased by excessive intake of vitamin C.

Vitamin C is helpful in keeping the stomach fit, but excessive intake of vitamin C can cause stomach upset.

Excessive intake of vitamin C can cause headache problems. Drink vitamin C in limited quantities.

Excessive intake of vitamin C may surround you from sleeplessness.

