Health Tips: Sandalwood is a aromatic wood used in Ayurveda for a variety of treatments. Due to its medicinal properties, it is also used in many skin-related problems such as nail-acne, skin tan, and aging problems. Sandalwood has antiseptic properties that help in healing wounds. It not only makes the face soft and glowing, but its use also solves many problems related to the skin. So let us tell you what are the benefits of applying sandalwood pack to your skin.

Sandalwood face pack

Face Pack for Dal Skin

For this, mix 1/2 teaspoon sandalwood powder, 1 teaspoon honey and 1 teaspoon rose water. Massage the face with light hands and leave it for 10-15 minutes. After this wash the face with normal or mild lukewarm water. Due to this, all these problems will be overcome by dull and dry skin, pimples, loose skin and anti-aging.

Blackheads and Acne Packs

To get rid of acnes, scars and blackheads, add a pinch of turmeric and ground camphor to one teaspoon of sandalwood oil. Leave this face pack on the face overnight. If you want, you can make a paste by mixing 1 table spoon of sandalwood powder, 1 table spoon of coconut oil and lemon juice. Apply this paste on the face for half an hour. Later wash with lukewarm water.

Dark circle pack of dark spots

For this, you have to mix two teaspoons of sandalwood powder and rose water and apply it on the affected area. Then after 10 minutes wash the face with water. By doing this daily, dark circles and stains disappear.

Anti-aging face pack

For this, you mix milk in a teaspoon of sandalwood and almond powder. After applying it for 10 minutes, wash it with cold water. Apply this paste daily to improve the skin and remove wrinkles. You will see a difference in some time.

Pack for suntan

For this, mix one spoon of curd, one spoon of honey, few drops of lemon juice and one spoon of sandalwood powder in cucumber juice. Then apply this face pack on the face for 15 minutes. It helps in removing the dark spot and suntan of the face.

Pack for soft skin

For this, mix almond and coconut oil in sandalwood powder and after 15 minutes wash the face with clean water. Applying this pack 2-3 times a week makes the skin soft and soft.

Pack for oily skin

For this, add few drops of rose water in sandalwood powder and apply it on your face. Apply it on the face for half an hour and then wash it with cold water.

