Health Tips: No matter how much you are aware of your health, often you also fall prey to craving. When you eat some such foods like sweets, french fries, burgers and pizzas etc., then the fat present in them is very harmful for your health. Due to this there is a risk of increasing problems like obesity, cholesterol level, diabetes and heart disease, so let us tell you today how you can keep yourself healthy even after consuming these foods.

What to do after eating oily food

Drink lukewarm water

If you are eating oily food then drink lukewarm water after that. If you do not drink enough water after consuming fried foods, then your small intestine absorbs water from the food for digestion. Due to which you can also become a victim of dehydration and constipation.

Drink detox drinks

After eating fried food, it becomes extremely important to detox your body. In this case, take a detox drink after eating. These are helpful in removing toxins from your body, which get stored in your body after eating oily foods. Drinking detox drinks after having oily food helps in reducing weight.

Walk after dinner

Whether you eat oily food or not, but after every meal you should do a small walk. So that your food is easily digested and it also makes your digestive system strong. But if you are eating oily food then definitely walk after it. After eating, you must walk for at least 30 minutes. With this you can succeed in losing weight.

Eat fruits and vegetables

Fruits and vegetables provide enough vitamins, minerals and fiber to your body. Eating more fiber and oily foods can cause constipation. For this, you should consume fresh fruits and vegetables. Apart from this, you can also eat salad to supply all the nutrients to the body.

Chanakya Niti: According to Chanakya, children should be kept away from these two things.