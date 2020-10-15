Health Tips: Peepata is such a fruit which is very beneficial for health. This fruit is full of minerals, fiber and antioxidants. This low calorie fruit benefits health in many ways. It is very beneficial for health as well as skin. It proves to be helpful in fighting the aging process, weight loss, controlling cholesterol levels, getting healthy skin and getting rid of constipation etc. But excessive consumption can cause many health losses. So let’s know about the ill effects of papaya food.

While pregnant

Pregnant women are advised to avoid eating papaya, as papaya seeds and roots can harm the fetus. Papaya contains high amounts of latex which can cause uterine shrinkage. Papen present in papaya can damage the membrane of the body which is necessary for fetal development.

Digestive problems

Papaya contains a large amount of fiber. It can give you an advantage when in possession. But consuming too much can also make your stomach upset. In addition, papaya has latex on its outer skin, which can upset the stomach and also cause stomach pain.

Low blood sugar problem

Papaya can lower blood sugar levels, which can be dangerous for diabetes patients. In such a situation, if you are a diabetic patient, it will be necessary to consult a doctor.

May be alarmed

There is a possibility of allergy to latex present in papaya. Excess intake of this can cause problems like swelling, dizziness, headache, rashes and itching.

May cause respiratory disorders

Papen, an enzyme present in papaya, is also known as a possible allergy. Consuming excessive amounts of papaya can cause various respiratory disorders such as asthma, congestion and loud breathing.

Stone problem

Vitamin C is found in plenty in papaya. Kidney problems can occur in the kidney by consuming vitamin C in excess.

Throat may be bad

You should avoid eating more than 1 papaya in a day because eating too much papaya can affect your throat.

