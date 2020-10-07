Health Tips: Whenever it comes to losing weight, everyone from nutritionists to dieticians recommend eating low carbohydrates. It is believed that weight loss is reduced by eating low carb, in this case, those who lose weight, chapattis and rice first stop eating. But most people eat only bread and rice, but without eating bread and rice, it seems incomplete. In such a situation, it becomes difficult for dieters to leave chapatti and rice. But you will be surprised to know that you can lose weight even after eating roti and rice.

Many research has revealed that bread and rice are also helpful in reducing weight. Actually, bread and rice contain manly carbohydrates which go into the body and convert to glucose and this glucose gives us energy. That is why it is important to eat some bread and rice. Apart from this, there are proteins in chapatti and rice and other vitamins, millers, which are necessary for healthy body. If the right amount of bread and rice is eaten, then it also reduces weight. So, today we are going to tell you the complete nutritional value of roti and rice, as well as you will be easy to know which food will help lose weight in roti and rice.

How much nutrition in a bun?

Normally a bun has about 100 calories. It is true that bread has the highest carbohydrate. A bun contains 60 to 70 percent carbohydrates but in addition to carb, bread also contains protein, fat, vitamins and minerals. Bread has about 20 to 22 percent fat and 10% protein. The rest of the roti also contains minerals like sodium. Overall, roti is a healthy food and it is a part of our routine food, so eating bread in the right proportion does not increase weight but decreases. And for good results, eat whole wheat, wheat bran or multigrain flour bread. In this way, there is a lot of fiber in the roti which keeps the digestion right.

Nutrition Value of a Bowl of Rice

In many states of the country, rice is also an important part of food, in such a situation it is difficult to give up eating main for dieting. But if you eat rice properly and eat the right amount, you can lose weight without leaving rice. Rice is also included in healthy food and works to give energy to the body. Rice is the main source of carbohydrates and a bowl of rice contains about 150 calories, of which 80% is carbohydrate and the rest is fat and protein. If you are fond of rice and want to lose weight then include brown rice instead of white in the food. Brown rice is a better option for health. Vitamin and mineral which are not in white rice are in brown rice, so brown rice is considered more healthy. In addition to carbohydrates, brown rice contains essential minerals like magnesium, phosphorus, manganese and selenium.

Eat chapati or rice to lose weight?

The nutritional value of rice and chapati is almost the same, so add whatever you like to your diet. Bread and rice are both rich in carbohydrates. But more carbs are in rice than bread, so eating rice fills the stomach quickly. But due to starch, they quickly digest and after eating it, the appetite also starts quickly. Bread on the other hand has more protein and fiber than rice, which keeps the stomach full for a long time. Roti has more minerals like potassium and phosphorus than white rice. Rice does not contain calcium and sodium, whereas it is present in small amounts in bread. Iron is almost equal in bread and rice and glycemin index of both is also same so that sugar and blood pressure are regular. Depending on the nutritional value of both, a little wattage is more of roti, so if one has to choose between roti and rice to lose weight, then roti is a better option.

