Makhana is rich in many types of nutrients, which are beneficial for health. Makhana is also known as Fox Nut and Phool Makhana. It is a delicious and nutritious food item. Makhana is a diet that you can eat as a snack anywhere, anytime. Makhana is excellent in taste, Makhane kheer is also popular in many areas. Apart from this, Makhana is an important food item for people who keep fast during fast.

Adequate amounts of anti-oxidants are found in Makhana. Anti-oxidant mainly acts to refine the skin of our body and strengthen the immunity. Proteins are rich in protein carbohydrates, fiber, magnesium, potassium, phosphorus, iron and zinc. Makhana is considered super food due to these qualities. Let us know the benefits of eating Makhana:

There will be no anemia

If you have a lack of blood in your body, you often feel tired throughout the day. A sufficient amount of iron is found in the Makhana. Consumption of Makhane can reduce the risk of anemia in the body to a great extent.

Beneficial in blood pressure

A special alkaloid found in it works to control the problem of hypotension. Hypertension is the cause of high blood pressure. Therefore, it can be believed that its use can prove to be helpful in controlling the problem of BP.

Bones will become stronger

Aged people should consume Makhane twice a day. A lot of calcium is found in the Makhana. Makhana can prove to be helpful in protecting bones from weakening in old age. Apart from elderly people, people of other age groups can also take it regularly to strengthen their bones.

Diabetes patients will get relief

People suffering from diabetes disease can also eat Makhana. Makhane has a low glycemic index. This keeps the blood sugar level under control.

Helpful in weight loss



A good amount of fiber is found in Makhana and it is also equipped with calorie, so you can consume Makhane for weight loss. If you want to lose weight, then eat roasted makhanas at breakfast.

