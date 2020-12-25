New Delhi The month of December is going on and the cold is increasing. In this case, everyone is trying their best to keep themselves away from the cold. If you also want to protect yourself from cold, then add a roasted garlic in your diet daily. With this, you can avoid cold, cough, cold and cold. At the same time, doctors believe that the use of garlic also helps in treating heart related disorders.

Garlic has antibacterial and antiseptic properties. Garlic not only makes a pizza and pasta more tasty, but can also benefit you and your health. Garlic is rich in allicin as well as manganese, potassium, iron, calcium and vitamin C. Let’s know about the benefits of garlic

Cold and flu

Garlic has the ability to fight colds and flu. If you become a victim of the flu in cold weather, then you can get some relief by drinking garlic tea or eating two garlic on an empty stomach.

Beneficial for heart

Allicin is found in garlic which helps in fighting heart related disorders. Allicin mostly prevents oxidation of bad cholesterol. It reduces the level of cholesterol in the human body and improves your heart health. If you consume garlic regularly, you can reduce the risk of clotting of blood by reducing the aggregation of platelets. Garlic also reduces high blood pressure by relaxing blood vessels.

Immunity booster

In the Corona era, everyone wants to strengthen their immunity. Garlic can be very useful in this situation. If you mix garlic with honey and include it in your diet, it can also help to increase your entire immune system.

Helpful in reducing weight

The excessive nutrients found in Sahalun are rich in calories. According to doctors, garlic reduces the genes responsible for the formation of fat accumulating fat cells. It also increases thermogenesis in the body and reduces excess fat and LDL (bad cholesterol).

Controls asthma

Daily use of garlic can greatly benefit asthma patients. To prevent asthma, asthma can be controlled by taking three buds of garlic with a glass of milk every night.

