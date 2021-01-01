Health Tips: It is said that ‘half the information is heavy on health’, something similar happens in the case of dry fruits i.e. dry fruits. Often people only know the benefits of eating dry fruits, due to which they eat more and more dry fruits to maintain their health. As a result, the creation of serious health problems later. In such a situation, it is sure that you know that if you consume too much dry fruits, you may have to suffer many losses. So keeping your health in mind, we are going to tell you about 5 such big losses due to dry fruits today.

1. Indigestion

Dry fruit contains a lot of fiber. In such a situation, if more fiber reaches the body, then your digestive system can deteriorate and you may have to face problems like indigestion, abdominal pain, torsion, cramps, constipation and diarrhea.

2. rapid weight gain

Dry fruits are rich in calories and carbohydrates. This is why dry fruits can increase body weight by several times. Therefore, it is important to keep dry fruits along with physical activities or access so that your weight remains in control.

3. Toothache

In some dry fruits, sugar is found in the form of fructose. Apart from this, most of the dry fruits found in the market are kept in sugar coating to protect them from moisturization. And this sweetness of dry fruits is not right for your teeth. By eating such sweet dry fruits continuously, it gets stuck in the teeth and does not go away even after rinse normally. Due to which the teeth starts to decay and the teeth become bad.

4. Sugar Crash

Dry fruit has a high glycemic index. Glycemic index refers to the amount of carbohydrate that increases blood glucose. Dry fruits increase the amount of glucose in the blood rapidly due to which the energy is available immediately but in a short time the blood sugar level falls which is called ‘Sugar Crash’. And due to this ‘Sugar Crash’ one starts feeling very tired.

5. Asthma

Sulfur dioxide preservatives are used to keep dry fruits safe in packs for a long time. In such a case, if dry fruits are consumed in large quantity continuously, it can cause diseases like allergy, asthma. Apart from this, those who are already struggling with asthma should definitely abstain from eating dry fruits.

