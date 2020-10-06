Copper vessels have great importance in India. Apart from religious functions, many people like to drink water kept in a copper vessel in the morning. Drinking water kept in a copper vessel on an empty stomach in the morning keeps the body healthy and healthy. Drinking water kept in a copper vessel, along with copper deficiency, also protects against disease causing bacteria. The water kept in the copper vessel is never stale and remains fresh for a long time. Vata, Pitta and Kapha are balanced by drinking water kept in it.

Keep water for at least eight hours

According to Ayurveda, copper water must be included in the morning routine. But it is important that water should be kept in the pot for at least 8 hours. Copper reacts chemically with water and thus produces antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties.

Digestive system is strong

Drinking water in a copper vessel regularly removes toxic substances from the body and cleanses the stomach. Apart from this, it also helps in reducing your weight. Copper strengthens your digestive system and helps in reducing excess fat present in the body.

End of bacteria in copper vessel

Normal water does not have the ability to destroy bacteria causing diarrhea, jaundice, etc. But copper water has the strength to fight these bacteria. According to one study, keeping water in a copper vessel for 16 hours eliminated most of the bacteria present. The dysentery virus and the amoeba of e-coli, which are especially present in water, are completely eradicated.

Do take care of these things

Often people use some inadvertent to drink water in a copper vessel. Proper cleaning is very important before placing water in a copper vessel. When there is no cleaning, the copper oxide layer starts to freeze in it. In such a situation, drinking water in a copper vessel can prove to be harmful.

