new Delhi: It is said that health is the norm, which is not available to everyone. But to achieve good health, very few people are able to take proper care of food and exercise. Many times people are also seen struggling with health problems due to their wrong habits. So today we are giving you some important health tips that you can follow and improve your health and lead a good life.

When to eat fruit and when not

Apart from eating food at the right time, fruit is considered to be the most important for essential nutritional elements. But if you eat the same fruit at the wrong time, then your health can also suffer. In fact, many people start eating fruits immediately after eating food. But doing so has an adverse effect on your digestive system and can cause digestive problems. The reason for this is because the food does not reach the intestine properly. Therefore, you should avoid eating fruits for at least one hour after eating food.

Avoid bathing immediately after meals

Many people make such a mistake many times that immediately after eating they go to take bath. This habit of people also affects their digestion. Actually, the blood flow around the stomach increases while taking a bath, due to which the food is not digested properly. That’s why eating after bath is better.

Do not go to bed while eating

The lifestyle of many people is such that they go to bed immediately after eating food and go to sleep. But this habit may overshadow you. This is because sleeping immediately after eating can cause gas problems as well as the risk of infection in the intestines.

Avoid smoking cigarettes and tea immediately after meals

It is also common in many people that they smoke cigarettes or tea immediately after eating food. But doing both of these things immediately after eating food has a bad effect on your health. Smoking cigarettes immediately after eating food is 10 times more dangerous than smoking cigarettes at any other time.

