If seen, there are few people who take their breakfast and lunch comfortably. Otherwise, in this rush and fast life, most people try to do two most important mile of the day quickly due to busy schedule. It is early in the morning to start office work, while in the afternoon, you are able to take some time out of the meeting for lunch. It has become a regular scene in every household during the time of pandemic. In such a situation, eating fast is harmful to the body.

Overeating

When we eat food frequently, the body consumes more calories than it needs. When we eat fast we always eat more because our brain does not get time to feel when the stomach is full. Eating slowly helps our brain to function properly. When the stomach is full, it sends a signal to the brain and we stop eating.

gaining weight

Eating more often leads to weight gain, which leads to many health problems. Our body stores all the extra calories in the cells, which leads to weight gain. Eat slowly to maintain healthy VAT and avoid unnecessary weight gain.

Indigenization

Eating food early often leads to indigestion problems. This happens when you do not chew your food properly and take less liquid with food. This makes it difficult for the digestive system to digest food. This causes swelling and indigestion.

Risk of diabetes

Eating frequently does not directly cause diabetes, but it can increase the risk of developing this disease. Some studies prove that fast eating increases the risk of insulin resistance, which can cause type 2 diabetes in adults.

