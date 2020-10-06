If you continue to have problems with nervousness, then it should not be taken lightly. Nervousness means feeling afraid or nervous about the possibility of something happening or happening. A nervous person remains tense and worried all the time. It is very important to treat its symptoms in time.

Symptoms of anxiety

Nervousness is a mental and emotional problem. Although in panic, each person reacts differently. A person disturbed by nervousness may have breathing problems, heartbeat, or very restless.

During tremors, tremors, trembling, dry mouth, sweating in hands, sudden cold or heat, in addition to muscle tension, many stomach problems can occur simultaneously. For example, feeling emptiness in the stomach, pressure for motion, urine, light stomach cramps, nausea etc.

Due to nervousness

Fear of the unknown, nervousness is a normal reaction within a person in a stressful situation. For example, it is common to feel nervous during job interviews or exams. But some people have a higher risk of panic.

Thoughts always go on inside some people. Such people do not feel mentally calm. Their mood also varies continuously. People suffering from ADHD problem such as long-term use of drugs, intoxication or mental disorder are also prone to panic.

Panic prevention measures

To avoid this problem, take recourse to meditation, meditation and yoga. Breathe slowly when you feel nervous. Do not think about things that increase your stress. Take care of music, film or healthy diet to distract. Get enough sleep, see your doctor if you are not able to sleep properly. Also reduce the intake of caffeine. Quit drinking cigarettes. Both nicotine and caffeine can increase symptoms of anxiety.

