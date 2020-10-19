Health Tips: Everyone takes great care of his health. And for good health, breakfast in the morning is very important, if you make the morning breakfast good and full of nutrition, then it keeps you energetic all day. Breakfast in the morning is the food that you eat after an empty stomach all night. So you can have a heavy breakfast. But due to busyness, people often do not have breakfast. And if you do, sometimes you choose the wrong diet, then do you know that there are some things that you should never eat on an empty stomach. Everything we eat has a direct impact on our health and also food reactions. So in your diet, you should know very well what things should be eaten. So we tell you what are the foods that should never be eaten on an empty stomach.

Never eat these things on an empty stomach-

watermelon

Eating it on an empty stomach can cause acidity, as well as worsen digestion. You can eat it in the afternoon and evening.

Coffee

Consuming coffee on an empty stomach can be harmful. The caffeine present in coffee is not good for the stomach. If you have a habit of drinking coffee in the morning, then you first drink a glass of water. Only after that take a cup of coffee.

Tea

Similarly, tea intake should not be taken on an empty stomach. Drinking empty stomach tea increases the possibility of gas and constipation.

banana

Bananas contain many nutrients. This is a good diet. Banana is rich in magnesium and potassium. But it should be avoided on empty stomach. Actually, these nutritious ingredients present in banana can cause discomfort in stomach, vomiting.

tomatoes

If after hearing the name of tomato, your mouth also gets watery, then surely you like a diet full of health and taste. Tomatoes are good for your overall health. Tomatoes are rich in vitamins and antioxidants. But do you know that eating tomatoes on an empty stomach can harm you as well as benefits. Actually, due to the acidic nature of tomato, it can harm your stomach on empty stomach. Eating tomatoes on an empty stomach can cause problems such as stomach ache or ulcers.

Soda

Soda contains high amounts of carbonate acid. When it is mixed with the acid present in the stomach, it gives rise to many troubles like stomach pain.

salad

It is said that salad is a healthy diet. It helps in your digestion and is also very helpful in reducing weight. Salad is rich in fiber, which is considered good for health. But do you know that by eating salad on an empty stomach, you can be at a disadvantage instead of a profit. Taking empty stomach salads can cause stomach gas, heartburn problems.

sugar

If you wake up in the morning or on an empty stomach, you eat and drink something sweet, then it increases the risk of developing diabetes in your body. Therefore, it is important to drink water on an empty stomach first and then eat something.

Citrus fruit

Citrus fruits are a good source of vitamin C. These include fruits like orange, mausambi, lemon, kiwi. It is possible that you like this fruit very much and even if it is a treasure of health, but do you know that taking it on an empty stomach can harm you instead of profit. Basically citrus fruits are acidic. Taking them on an empty stomach can cause heartburn and gastric problems.

The medicines

You must have often heard the doctor say that taking medicines only after eating something. We are also told in our homes that no medicine should be taken on an empty stomach. The main reason for this is that by taking the medicine on an empty stomach it affects the innermost surface of the stomach and by acting with the acids present in the stomach, it disturbs the balance of the body.

carbonated drinks

Even if you like carbonated drinks, it is not good for your health. However, if you take them, then keep in mind that never consume them on an empty stomach.

Alcohol

Many people like to have alcohol on an empty stomach. In such a situation, intoxication occurs quickly, but the intestines are badly affected by consuming alcohol on an empty stomach.

Spice food

Most people like to eat spicy and spicy food but such things should never be taken on an empty stomach. There are some acids naturally present in our body. The chemical reaction between this acid and spices by eating very spicy food has a bad effect on the intestines.

curd

Curd should not be eaten at all in the morning, it hurts as much as it can on the empty stomach in the morning, it also causes more harm, it can cause ulcer along with acidity.

