Health Tips: Garlic is found in every Indian kitchen. This not only enhances the taste of the vegetable, but it also gives many benefits to your body even after eating it raw. According to Ayurveda, garlic is helpful in reducing your blood pressure, controlling cholesterol levels, improving heart health and preventing many types of cancer. According to Ayurveda, garlic has been used as a medicine for centuries.

Garlic is rich in anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. In addition, it also has antioxidant properties, which helps to keep you healthy by strengthening your immunity. Due to the properties found in it, you can get rid of many problems like cancer, heart disease, stomach diseases and lung defects. But in some situations, the consumption of garlic can prove to be very harmful for you, so let us tell you today under which conditions you should not consume garlic.

Garlic should not be consumed under these conditions: –

Do not eat in anemia

Those people who have lack of blood in their body should not consume or consume garlic in small amounts. Garlic works to burn fat from your body. In such a situation, there is a lack of blood in the body of people who are anemic. Such people should avoid consuming more quantity of garlic.

Do not eat in low blood pressure

People who have low blood pressure problems often should not consume garlic or should consume it in small quantities. In such a situation, eating garlic reduces your blood pressure and which can prove to be fatal for you.

Do not eat due to stomach problems

People who are often troubled by stomach related problems like acidity, constipation or heaviness etc. Those people should avoid or not consume garlic. Garlic leaves such elements in your body, due to which your problem may increase further.

Do not eat blood thinners

If you are taking blood thinners, then you should eat very small amounts of garlic. Garlic works in your body to improve blood circulation. In such a situation, the consumption of both the things can make your blood thinner and more blood can be released if you are hurt. Therefore, avoid consuming garlic in such a situation.

Do not eat when the mouth smells

If you have a lot of bad smell from your mouth, then you should reduce your intake of garlic because garlic can increase the smell of your mouth, which may cause you trouble. Therefore, avoid eating garlic in such a situation.

