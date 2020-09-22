There is a common misconception among people that fitness means gyming. Most people like to go to the gym to reduce their increased weight, for which they may have to pay huge amount.

Currently, most people are trying to lose weight and look fit in their favorite dress. For this you do not always need to join gym or fitness class. Increasing weight can be reduced by easy fitness workouts like climbing stairs.

Stair climbing exercise can be converted into a good cardio workout to reduce your weight. You can do various exercises like squats on the stairs or just climb up and down. However, with starting the ladder climbing exercises, you will see results quite fast and you will be able to increase the output more.

In the exercise of climbing the ladder, the speed of exercise and the amount of calories can be burnt quite rapidly over time. If you are climbing slowly, you will burn fewer calories, while climbing fast, you can burn calories faster. In general, a person can burn 500 calories by running on the stairs for 30 minutes.

Burning of calories is the most important to lose weight. For this, eating less calorie food and engaging in physical activity can be achieved by burning more calories. Remember that to lose about 500 grams of weight, you have to burn 3,500 calories. If you exercise for 30 minutes every day, then you will be able to lose some weight in two to four weeks.

