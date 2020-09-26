Health Tips: Do you get sick very often? Or feel tired all the time? Your health is associated with your lifestyle and food, because your health is the same as your food. In such a situation, the consumption of many nuts and seeds can give many benefits to your health. By using them, your weakness is eliminated and your immunity increases, so today we are telling you about some seeds which are helpful in boosting your immunity.

Take these 5 seeds to increase immunity

1. Consumption of sunflower seeds

Consuming sunflower seeds is very beneficial for your health, especially sunflower seeds are considered very good for the health of women. Consumption of these seeds helps in maintaining hormonal balance in women. Apart from this, they are full of antioxidants and good fat wells. In addition, they are also rich in magnesium and vitamin E. So they can increase your immunity and promote your whole health. For this, you must take one teaspoon of sunflower seeds every morning.

2. Consumption of sesame seeds

Consuming sesame seeds is considered very helpful in keeping you healthy. This helps to increase your immunity and also keep you ergonomic throughout the day. Plenty of zinc is found in sesame seeds. Apart from this, it is very beneficial in making your bones strong, skin and hair shiny.

3. Consumption of cannabis seeds

Consuming cannabis seeds can benefit your health in many ways. They are rich in protein. Apart from this, they are also very helpful in building your muscles. By consuming it, your immunity and energy increases and you are also able to lose weight. These seeds are also rich in fatty acids, which are helpful in preventing the symptoms of PMS.

4. Consumption of Sabza seeds

Sabza seeds are rich in alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), which helps in reducing your weight by increasing your metabolism. Apart from these, there are also elements like beta carotene and flavonoids in these seeds, which strengthen your immunity and keep you away from any kind of flu. You can soak its seeds in the night and consume it the next morning. For this, soak 10 to 15 grams of seeds overnight and consume them with water the next morning. Be aware that you consume them only on an empty stomach.

